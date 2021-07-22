Tokyo Olympics: Table Tennis, weightlifting full schedule, timings in India

Tokyo 2021: Table tennis made its debut in the 1988 Summer Games, and it has been a regular feature at the since. India has had representation in every edition of the Games, but there’s no significant performance or medal to display to date. In Tokyo, all of this can change



Four Indian players -- Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal, Sutirtha Mukherjee, and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will be competing in three events at Tokyo 2021.

Sharath Kamal, who is making his fourth appearance at the Olympics, will be accompanied by Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in the men’s singles. In the women’s singles, Manika Batra and Suthirtha Mukherjee will represent India. The mixed doubles event, which makes its debut in Tokyo 2020, will see Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal.

Sutirtha Mukherjee, 25, qualified for her maiden Olympic Games by topping the South Asia group at the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament while Manika Batra, making her second successive Olympics appearance, sealed her place by finishing as the highest-ranked second-placed player in the same group.

Sharath Kamal and 38th-ranked Sathiyan Gnanasekaran also booked their tickets to Tokyo with wins at the Asian Olympic qualifiers.

The mixed doubles duo Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra confirmed their spots for Tokyo after winning the final at the continental qualifier in Doha.

India at Tokyo Olympics: India Table tennis full schedule and match timings

India at Olympics 2021: Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu made history as she became the one and only Indian weightlifter to qualify for Tokyo Olympics 2021 after securing the 2nd spot in the Absolute Rankings. She was placed 2nd in the 49kg category on the Absolute Ranking list issued by the International Federation.

This will be the 26-year-old's second Olympics after the 2016 Rio Games where she failed to lift any of the weights in clean and jerk.

But Chanu is one of India's biggest medal hopes at the Games this year and recently gave a glimpse of her potential when she shattered the world record in clean and jerk to win the bronze medal at Asian Championships.

Chanu lifted 86kg in snatch and a world record of 119kg in clean and jerk for a total of 205kg to set a new world record in clean and jerk while also bettering her own national record in the process.

India’s schedule at Tokyo Olympics:

Saturday, 24 July, (06:20 – 08:30 IST)

Women’s 49 kg (Saikhom Mirabai Chanu)