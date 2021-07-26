Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom, Sindhu cross first hurdle, into round 2

It was a mixed day for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Summer on Sunday. Iconic boxer M C Mary Kom, 38, beat her 23-year-old opponent from over Dominican Republic, Miguelina Hernandez Garcia, to power her way into the pre-quarterfinals after a superb tactical victory in the 51kg category.



Sindhu shines



P V Sindhu, the sixth-seed shuttler in the world, beat her 58th ranked opponent Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10 with significant ease to sail into the second round of the Tokyo Games.



Batra stuns higher seed



Manika Batra, 26, ranked 62 in the world, shocked world number 32 Margaryta Pesotska to make it to the third round in women’s singles table tennis. Batra made a valiant comeback after losing the first two games, to prevail 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7 in a match that lasted 57 minutes.



Malfunction ends Manu’s dream



A major malfunction in her pistol cost Indian shooting ace Manu Bhaker dearly as she lost nearly 20 minutes during her qualifications, leading to a heartbreaking exit from the women's 10m air pistol event at the Tokyo here on Sunday.

When the technical snag — the pistol's cocking lever broke down — happened, she was to take 44 shots in 55 minutes.



Aus thrash India



Australia thrashed India 7-1 in the group stage encounter to retain their place on top. The world number one side literally toyed with India, scoring at will in each quarter, with India scoring their solitary goal in the third.



Chanu earns free pizza



Domino’s Pizza pledged free pizza for life to India’s silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, after the champion said she wished to eat pizza after her feat at the Tokyo



The chain on Saturday also delivered pizzas to her family to celebrate Chanu winning the silver medal for India.

Lone gymnast exits Games



India’s lone gymnast at Tokyo Olympics, Pranati Nayak, failed to qualify for the All Round finals of Artistic Gymnastics competition here on Sunday. The 26-year-old from West Bengal recorded a total score of 42.565 over the four categories — floor exercise, vault, uneven bars and balance beam — at the Ariake Gymnastic centre.