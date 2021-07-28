Tokyo Olympics see 16 more Covid-19 cases, bringing total to 169

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics 2021 highlights: Opening ceremony concludes at Tokyo Stadium
Tested and tracked ! Olympic visitors set for Tokyo 2020
Covid scare at Olympics 2021: Two athletes tests positive at Games village
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
-
Sixteen more people associated with the Tokyo Olympics have tested positive for COVID-19, but none are athletes, bringing the total since the start of this month to 169, games organisers said on Wednesday.
The daily number of COVID-19 cases, released a day after Tokyo reported a record 2,848 daily coronavirus infections, excludes those announced by central and local governments, as per Kyodo News.
The two cases previously reported by the organisers were proved to be negative later and eliminated from the accumulated total.
It is the first time in four days that the organisers have reported no COVID-19 positive cases of Olympic athletes, at a time when the spike in infections in the host city is raising concerns over public health.
The 16 are nine contractors, four games-related officials, two members of the media and a volunteer, the organisers said. None of them were staying at the athletes' village and 12 of them are residents of Japan, they added.
The organisers also said 38,484 people from foreign countries had entered Japan for the games as of Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor