Tokyo Olympics: Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty knocked out in 1st round

Wimbledon 2021 champion Ashleigh Barty was knocked out of the women's singles event here in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo defeated Barty 6-4, 6-3 in straight sets to enter the next round. The entire match lasted for one hour and 34 minutes.
Sorribes came out all guns blazing in the first set and Barty had no answers to what was being thrown at her, and in the end, she took the first set 6-4.
Carrying on with her momentum, Sorribes kept on her charge in the second set, winning it 6-3, and as a result, she wrapped up the match in straight sets.
Earlier on Sunday, India's women's tennis duo of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina suffered a very disappointing defeat in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics in the doubles event here at Ariake Tennis Court 11.
The Ukrainian team of Lyudmyla Viktorivna Kichenok and Nadiia Viktorivna Kichenok knocked out the Indian pair 6-0, 7-6, 10-8 in one hour and 33 minutes.
Earlier on Saturday, Sumit Nagal progressed to the second round of the men's singles. He outclassed Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 to book a clash with World Number 2 Daniil Medvedev.
