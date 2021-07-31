Tokyo Olympics: World No 1 Novak Djokovic loses bronze medal match

-
ALSO READ
Djokovic loses to Zverev at Olympics, ending Golden Slam bid
French Open 2021: Nadal beats Popyrin 6-3, 6-2, 7-6, advances to 2nd round
Djokovic wary of 'greatest tennis player' debate ahead of Olympics
Novak Djokovic tops Tsitsipas in 5 at French Open for 19th major
Novak Djokovic beats Nadal in French Open thriller to reach final
-
World number one Novak Djokovic missed out on a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics as he lost against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta here at the Ariake Tennis Centre Court on Saturday.
Carreno defeated Djokovic 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 in a three-set affair and as a result, Spain added a bronze medal to its kitty. The bronze medal match between Djokovic and Carreno lasted for two hours and 47 minutes.
The number six seed Carreno outclassed Djokovic in the first set, and the Serbian did not have any answers to what was being thrown at him. After losing the first set, the world number one was under pressure to win the next two sets.
The Serbian staged a comeback in the second set, however it was not easy as the match went back and forth in the second set. However, in the end, Djokovic ended up winning it 7-6, sending the match into the third and deciding set.
However, Djokovic was not able to carry forward his momentum and he went down easily in the third and deciding set.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor