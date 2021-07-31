Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE: Indian shooters in action for one last time

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights: Mary Kom bows out with a smile
Olympics 2021: Badminton full schedule, match time, live telecast in India
Olympics 2021: India men's and women's Hockey full schedule, squad, timings
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights: Ind beats Japan in hockey; Sindhu in semis
Copa America: Argentina beats Brazil 1-0; Messi wins his 1st major title
-
All eyes will be on PV Sindhu as she takes on Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei) in the women's singles semi-finals on Saturday in Tokyo Olympics 2021 at 3:15 pm IST. However, all eyes will be on archer Atanu Das at 7:30 am IST in the morning as he will participate in quarterfinal match. Besides, India’s Women Hockey team will be eyeing a much-needed victory against South Africa to stay in quarter-finals contention. Meanwhile, Indian athletes will be in action in Sailing, Golf, Badminton, Archery, Boxing, etc.
Here's India's schedule on Saturday, July 31 at the Tokyo Olympics 2020
Following is India's schedule on the eighth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Archery:
*Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa (Japan) in Men's Individual Pre-Quarterfinals Match: 7:18am IST
Athletics:
*Seem Punia in Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group A: 6:00am IST.
*Kamalpreet Kaur in Women's Discus Throw Qualification- Group B: 7:25am IST.
*Sreeshankar in Men's Long Jump Qualification - Group B: 3:40pm IST.
Badminton:
*PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying (Chinese Taipei) in Women's Singles Semifinal Match: 3:20pm IST.
Boxing:
*Amit Pangal vs Yurberjen Herney Martinez Rivas (Colombia) in Men's 52kg Round of 16 bout: 7:30am IST.
*Pooja Rani vs Li Qian (China) in Women's 75kg quarterfinal bout. 3:36pm IST.
Golf:
*Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2, which was suspended on Friday: 04:15am IST.
Hockey:
*India vs South Africa in Women's Pool A Match: 8:45am IST.
Sailing:
*KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race 10, 11 and 12: 8:35am IST.
Shooting:
*Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification: 8:30am IST.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 live telecast India and streaming details
The live broadcast of India’s Olympics matches will take place on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD with English commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD to live telecast Tokyo Olympics 2021 with Hindi Commentary. DD Sports will live broadcast India matches on its Direct-to-home DTH service.
The live streaming of Olympics 2021 will be available on Sony LIV App and website.
Stay tuned for Olympics 2021 live updates….
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor