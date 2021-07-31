Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE: Indian shooters in action for one last time

All eyes will be on PV Sindhu as she takes on Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei) in the women's singles semi-finals on Saturday in Tokyo 2021 at 3:15 pm IST. However, all eyes will be on archer Atanu Das at 7:30 am IST in the morning as he will participate in quarterfinal match. Besides, India’s Women Hockey team will be eyeing a much-needed victory against South Africa to stay in quarter-finals contention. Meanwhile, Indian athletes will be in action in Sailing, Golf, Badminton, Archery, Boxing, etc.

Here's India's schedule on Saturday, July 31 at the Tokyo 2020Following is India's schedule on the eighth day of the Tokyo on Saturday.

Archery:



*Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa (Japan) in Men's Individual Pre-Quarterfinals Match: 7:18am IST



Athletics:



*Seem Punia in Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group A: 6:00am IST.

*Kamalpreet Kaur in Women's Discus Throw Qualification- Group B: 7:25am IST.

*Sreeshankar in Men's Long Jump Qualification - Group B: 3:40pm IST.

Badminton:



*PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying (Chinese Taipei) in Women's Singles Semifinal Match: 3:20pm IST.

Boxing:



*Amit Pangal vs Yurberjen Herney Martinez Rivas (Colombia) in Men's 52kg Round of 16 bout: 7:30am IST.

*Pooja Rani vs Li Qian (China) in Women's 75kg quarterfinal bout. 3:36pm IST.

Golf:



*Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2, which was suspended on Friday: 04:15am IST.

Hockey:



*India vs South Africa in Women's Pool A Match: 8:45am IST.

Sailing:



*KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race 10, 11 and 12: 8:35am IST.

Shooting:



*Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification: 8:30am IST.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 live telecast India and streaming details



The live broadcast of India’s Olympics matches will take place on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD with English commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD to live telecast Tokyo Olympics 2021 with Hindi Commentary. DD Sports will live broadcast India matches on its Direct-to-home DTH service.

The live streaming of Olympics 2021 will be available on Sony LIV App and website.

Stay tuned for Olympics 2021 live updates….