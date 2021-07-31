Great Britain clinch historic gold in first-ever Triathlon Mixed Relay

-
Alex Yee delivered a superb final leg as Great Britain won the inaugural triathlon mixed relay gold medal on Saturday, their four-person team completing a wonderful week for the country, after also collecting two silvers in the individual events.
The United States took silver as their two men finally bagged their first male golds in the sport, with three-times world champions France taking bronze.
It was an emotional triumph for Jonny Brownlee, who won individual bronze and silver in 2012 and 2016 and finally bagged a gold to enable him to share family bragging rights with double individual champion and big brother Alistair.
Jess Learmonth led Britain out, while Georgia Taylor-Brown and anchor leg Yee, the individual silver winners, completed the impressive all-round display.
