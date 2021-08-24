JUST IN
Tokyo Paralympics 2021: Mariyappan in quarantine, Tek Chand new flag bearer
Business Standard

Tokyo Paralympics 2021 opening ceremony to begin at 4:30 pm IST today

India has won 12 medals in total in Paralympics since it first took part in 1972 and if the projected success materialises, the country could be among the top 25 in the medal tally this time

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Paralympics
India is competing in nine sporting events in the Paralympics, which is being held under strict safety and health protocols due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has led to few countries pulling out.

India just had its best-ever Olympics, and the country is on track for its best-ever Paralympics, with an unprecedented 54 inspirational competitors vying for a medal haul that might top double digits for the first time at the showpiece event.

India is competing in nine sporting events in the Paralympics in Tokyo, which is being held under strict safety and health protocols due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has led to few countries pulling out.


The expectation of unprecedented success would not be wide off the mark as at least four Indians are ranked top of the world while six are at number two and around 10 are at number three in global standings.

India has won 12 medals in total in Paralympics since it first took part in 1972 and if the projected success materialises, the country could be among the top 25 countries in the medal tally this time, as against 43rd in 2016 with 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

With the government loosening its purse strings for para-athletes and many of them preparing well at various Sports Authority of India facilities across the country, the Paralympians look set to add to the euphoria of sporting success following the best ever medal haul in the Olympics which ended on August 8.

India secured seven medals, including one gold and two silver medals, during the Olympics.Here are the events where Indians will be participating.

Paralympics 2021 live telecast and streaming in India


At what time Tokyo Paralympics 2021 opening ceremony begin?

The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 opening ceremony will begin at 4:30 PM IST on August 24.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Tokyo Paralympics 2021?

Eurosport channel will live telecast the Tokyo Paralympics in India. The Eurosport channel can now be streamed on the discovery+ app.

How to watch India Paralympics matches for free in India?

Doordarshan will also broadcast TOKYO Paralympics LIVE and will only live telecast the Indian events at the Tokyo Paralympics.


August 25

Table Tennis

Individual C3- Sonalben Madhubhai Patel
Individual C4 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel

August 27

Archery

Men's Recurve Individual Open: Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara
Men's Compound Individual Open: Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami
Women's Compound Individual Open: Jyoti Baliyan and TBC

Powerlifting

Men's 65kg: Jaideep Deswal
Women's 50 kg: Sakina Khatun

Swimming

200 Individual Medley SM7: Suyash Jadhav

August 28

Athletics

Men's Javelin Thrown F57: Ranjeet Bhati

August 29

Athletics

Men's Discus Throw F52: Vinod Kumar
Men's High Jump T47: Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal

August 30

Shooting

Men's R1: 10 m air rifle standing SH1 - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini

Women's R2: 10m air rifle SH1 - Avani Lekhara

Athletics

Men's Discus Throw F59: Yogesh Kathuniya
Men's Javelin Throw F46: Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia
Men's Javelin Throw F64: Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary

August 31

Shooting

Men's P1: 10m air pistol SH1 - Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj

Women's P2: 10 m air pistol SH1 - Rubina Francis

Athletics

Men's High Jump T63: Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati

Women's 100m T13: Simran

Women's Shot Put F34: Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav

September 1

Badminton

Men's Singles SL3: Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar
Women's singles SU5: Palak Kohli
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5: Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli

Athletics
Men's club throw F51: Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha

September 2

Badminton

Men's Singles SL4: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon
Men's singles SS6: Krishna Nagar
Women's Singles SL4: Parul Parmar
Women's Doubles SL3-SU5: Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli

Para Canoeing

Women's VL2: Prachi Yadav

Taekwondo

Women's K44-49kg: Aruna Tanwar

Shooting

Mixed P2-25 m pistol SH1 - Akash & Rahul Jakhar

Athletics

Men's Shot Put F35: Arvind Malik

September 3

Swimming

50m Butterfly S7: Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan

Shooting

Men's R7: 50m rifle 3 positions SH1: Deepak Saini

Women's R8: 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 -- Avani Lekhara

Athletics

Men's High Jump T64: Praveen Kumar

Men's Javelin Throw F54: Tek Chand

Men's Shot Put F57: Soman Rana

Women's Club Throw F51: Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra

September 4

Shooting

Mixed R3: 10m air rifle prone SH1 -- Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu and Avani Lekhara

Mixed P4: 50m pistol SH1 -- Akash Manish Narwak and Singhraj

Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw F41: Navdeep Singh

September 5

Shooting

Mixed R6: 50 m rifle prone SH1 -- Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara and Sidhartha Babu

First Published: Tue, August 24 2021. 15:12 IST

