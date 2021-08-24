Tokyo Paralympics 2021 opening ceremony to begin at 4:30 pm IST today

-
-
India just had its best-ever Olympics, and the country is on track for its best-ever Paralympics, with an unprecedented 54 inspirational competitors vying for a medal haul that might top double digits for the first time at the showpiece event.
India is competing in nine sporting events in the Paralympics in Tokyo, which is being held under strict safety and health protocols due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has led to few countries pulling out.
The expectation of unprecedented success would not be wide off the mark as at least four Indians are ranked top of the world while six are at number two and around 10 are at number three in global standings.
India has won 12 medals in total in Paralympics since it first took part in 1972 and if the projected success materialises, the country could be among the top 25 countries in the medal tally this time, as against 43rd in 2016 with 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.
With the government loosening its purse strings for para-athletes and many of them preparing well at various Sports Authority of India facilities across the country, the Paralympians look set to add to the euphoria of sporting success following the best ever medal haul in the Olympics which ended on August 8.
India secured seven medals, including one gold and two silver medals, during the Olympics.Here are the events where Indians will be participating.
Paralympics 2021 live telecast and streaming in India
How to watch India Paralympics matches for free in India?
Doordarshan will also broadcast TOKYO Paralympics LIVE and will only live telecast the Indian events at the Tokyo Paralympics.
August 25
Table Tennis
Individual C3- Sonalben Madhubhai Patel
Individual C4 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel
August 27
Archery
Men's Recurve Individual Open: Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara
Men's Compound Individual Open: Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami
Women's Compound Individual Open: Jyoti Baliyan and TBC
Powerlifting
Men's 65kg: Jaideep Deswal
Women's 50 kg: Sakina Khatun
Swimming
200 Individual Medley SM7: Suyash Jadhav
August 28
Athletics
Men's Javelin Thrown F57: Ranjeet Bhati
August 29
Athletics
Men's Discus Throw F52: Vinod Kumar
Men's High Jump T47: Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal
August 30
Shooting
Men's R1: 10 m air rifle standing SH1 - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini
Women's R2: 10m air rifle SH1 - Avani Lekhara
Athletics
Men's Discus Throw F59: Yogesh Kathuniya
Men's Javelin Throw F46: Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia
Men's Javelin Throw F64: Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary
August 31
Shooting
Men's P1: 10m air pistol SH1 - Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj
Women's P2: 10 m air pistol SH1 - Rubina Francis
Athletics
Men's High Jump T63: Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati
Women's 100m T13: Simran
Women's Shot Put F34: Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav
September 1
Badminton
Men's Singles SL3: Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar
Women's singles SU5: Palak Kohli
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5: Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli
Athletics
Men's club throw F51: Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha
September 2
Badminton
Men's Singles SL4: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon
Men's singles SS6: Krishna Nagar
Women's Singles SL4: Parul Parmar
Women's Doubles SL3-SU5: Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli
Para Canoeing
Women's VL2: Prachi Yadav
Taekwondo
Women's K44-49kg: Aruna Tanwar
Shooting
Mixed P2-25 m pistol SH1 - Akash & Rahul Jakhar
Athletics
Men's Shot Put F35: Arvind Malik
September 3
Swimming
50m Butterfly S7: Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan
Shooting
Men's R7: 50m rifle 3 positions SH1: Deepak Saini
Women's R8: 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 -- Avani Lekhara
Athletics
Men's High Jump T64: Praveen Kumar
Men's Javelin Throw F54: Tek Chand
Men's Shot Put F57: Soman Rana
Women's Club Throw F51: Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra
September 4
Shooting
Mixed R3: 10m air rifle prone SH1 -- Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu and Avani Lekhara
Mixed P4: 50m pistol SH1 -- Akash Manish Narwak and Singhraj
Athletics
Men's Javelin Throw F41: Navdeep Singh
September 5
Shooting
Mixed R6: 50 m rifle prone SH1 -- Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara and Sidhartha Babu
