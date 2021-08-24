Tokyo Paralympics 2021 opening ceremony to begin at 4:30 pm IST today

India just had its best-ever Olympics, and the country is on track for its best-ever Paralympics, with an unprecedented 54 inspirational competitors vying for a medal haul that might top double digits for the first time at the showpiece event.

India is competing in nine sporting events in the in Tokyo, which is being held under strict safety and health protocols due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has led to few countries pulling out.

The expectation of unprecedented success would not be wide off the mark as at least four Indians are ranked top of the world while six are at number two and around 10 are at number three in global standings.

India has won 12 medals in total in since it first took part in 1972 and if the projected success materialises, the country could be among the top 25 countries in the medal tally this time, as against 43rd in 2016 with 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

With the government loosening its purse strings for para-athletes and many of them preparing well at various Authority of India facilities across the country, the Paralympians look set to add to the euphoria of sporting success following the best ever medal haul in the Olympics which ended on August 8.

India secured seven medals, including one gold and two silver medals, during the Olympics.Here are the events where Indians will be participating.

2021 live telecast and streaming in India

At what time Tokyo Paralympics 2021 opening ceremony begin?

The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 opening ceremony will begin at 4:30 PM IST on August 24.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Tokyo Paralympics 2021?

Eurosport channel will live telecast the Tokyo Paralympics in India. The Eurosport channel can now be streamed on the discovery+ app. How to watch India Paralympics matches for free in India?



Doordarshan will also broadcast TOKYO Paralympics LIVE and will only live telecast the Indian events at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Individual C3- Sonalben Madhubhai PatelIndividual C4 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai PatelMen's Recurve Individual Open: Harvinder Singh, Vivek ChikaraMen's Compound Individual Open: Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar SwamiWomen's Compound Individual Open: Jyoti Baliyan and TBCMen's 65kg: Jaideep DeswalWomen's 50 kg: Sakina Khatun200 Individual Medley SM7: Suyash JadhavMen's Javelin Thrown F57: Ranjeet BhatiMen's Discus Throw F52: Vinod KumarMen's High Jump T47: Nishad Kumar, Ram PalMen's R1: 10 m air rifle standing SH1 - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak SainiWomen's R2: 10m air rifle SH1 - Avani LekharaMen's Discus Throw F59: Yogesh KathuniyaMen's Javelin Throw F46: Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra JhajhariaMen's Javelin Throw F64: Sumit Antil, Sandeep ChoudharyMen's P1: 10m air pistol SH1 - Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, SinghrajWomen's P2: 10 m air pistol SH1 - Rubina FrancisMen's High Jump T63: Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh BhatiWomen's 100m T13: SimranWomen's Shot Put F34: Bhagyashri Madavrao JadhavMen's Singles SL3: Pramod Bhagat, Manoj SarkarWomen's singles SU5: Palak KohliMixed Doubles SL3-SU5: Pramod Bhagat and Palak KohliMen's club throw F51: Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar SarohaMen's Singles SL4: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun DhillonMen's singles SS6: Krishna NagarWomen's Singles SL4: Parul ParmarWomen's Doubles SL3-SU5: Parul Parmar and Palak KohliWomen's VL2: Prachi YadavWomen's K44-49kg: Aruna TanwarMixed P2-25 m pistol SH1 - Akash & Rahul JakharMen's Shot Put F35: Arvind Malik50m Butterfly S7: Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan MukundanMen's R7: 50m rifle 3 positions SH1: Deepak SainiWomen's R8: 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 -- Avani LekharaMen's High Jump T64: Praveen KumarMen's Javelin Throw F54: Tek ChandMen's Shot Put F57: Soman RanaWomen's Club Throw F51: Ekta Bhyan, Kashish LakraMixed R3: 10m air rifle prone SH1 -- Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu and Avani LekharaMixed P4: 50m pistol SH1 -- Akash Manish Narwak and SinghrajMen's Javelin Throw F41: Navdeep SinghMixed R6: 50 m rifle prone SH1 -- Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara and Sidhartha Babu