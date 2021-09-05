Tokyo Paralympics will motivate generations of athletes: PM Modi

-
With Indian athletes putting up their best ever show at the Tokyo Paralympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that their feat will always have a special place in the history of Indian sports and expressed hope to build on these successes to ensure greater participation in sports.
Modi also praised the people of host Japan, particularly Tokyo, and its government, saying they must be lauded for their exceptional hospitality, eye for detail and spreading the much needed message of resilience and togetherness through these Olympics.
He said, "In the history of Indian sports, the Tokyo Paralympics will always have a special place. The games will remain etched in the memory of every Indian and will motivate generations of athletes to pursue sports. Every member of our contingent is a champion and source of inspiration."
India's paralympians had an epoch-making campaign at the Tokyo Games where an unparalleled 19 medals, including five gold, helped them sign off 24th in the overall tally -- the highest ever.
The tally also included eight silver and six bronze medals but most importantly, it was a performance during which history was scripted almost everyday with the contingent living up to the 'Spirit in Motion' motto of the Games.
Modi said, "The historic number of medals India won has filled our hearts with joy. I would like to appreciate the coaches, support staff and families of our athletes for their constant support to the players. We hope to build on our successes to ensure greater participation in sports.
In the history of Indian sports, the Tokyo #Paralympics will always have a special place. The games will remain etched in the memory of every Indian and will motivate generations of athletes to pursue sports. Every member of our contingent is a champion and source of inspiration.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021
