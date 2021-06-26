Tsitsipas brothers join forces to play doubles at Wimbledon this year

-
World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas apart from looking to win his maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon this year, will also team up with brother Petros Tsitsipas in the doubles event.
The Greek pair overcame Kevin Krawietz and Horia Tecau in the first round at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters in April and played together at the Australian Open. This will be their eighth tournament of the season together, and they will face Jaume Munar and Cameron Norrie in the first round.
They aren't the only brothers playing together at the All England Club as Britain's Ken and Neal Skupski are also a team and play Liam Broady and Ryan Peniston in an all-British first-round match, confirmed Wimbledon's official website.
Just like Stefanos, Barbora Krejcikova who won both the singles and doubles titles at Roland-Garros, the Czech will be attempting to do the same again on this side of the Channel. As she did in Paris, Krejcikova is playing with countrywoman Katerina Siniakova. The top seeds open against the all-French combination of Alize Cornet and Fiona Ferro.
The third seed in singles will be in for a busy tournament if he advances to the later stages in both draws because Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam where doubles are played on a best-of-five-sets format.
