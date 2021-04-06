Two ground-staff, plumber test positive for Covid-19 at Wankhede

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Permission has been given for Mumbai matches, says Nawab Malik
IPL 2021: Rohit, Hardik, Krunal, Suryakumar join MI squad in Mumbai
IPL 2021: David Miller on his way to link up with RR squad in Mumbai
Groundstaff test positive for Covid at Wankhede, franchises tighten checks
Punjab CM urges BCCI to include Mohali Cricket stadium for IPL 2021
-
Two more members of the ground-staff and a plumber at the Wankhede Stadium have tested positive for COVID-19, a day after the facility was cleared to host its share of 10 IPL matches.
The stadium is due to host its first IPL game of the season on April 10, following the lung-opener in Chennai between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9.
"Three at the stadium have tested positive, two are groundsmen," a Mumbai Cricket Association source told PTI.
Earlier last Saturday, 10 ground-staff members of the stadium had tested positive, but most of them have since recovered.
On Monday, the Maharashtra government cleared the decks for the event in Mumbai despite the weekend lockdown provisions and night curfew in the city.
The government allowed teams to practice and travel from their respective hotels to the stadium after 8pm, when the night curfew would be on to curb the pandemic.
On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported over 47,000 COVID-19 cases of which Mumbai accounted for more than 9000.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor