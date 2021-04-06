I'll apply experience, learnings from Dhoni against CSK, says Rishabh Pant

-
ALSO READ
Rishabh Pant named Delhi Capitals captain for IPL 2021
Hopefully, we will cross the line this year: DC skipper Rishabh Pant
IPL 2021: Dhoni, Raina fine-tune skills in CSK's training session
CSK should not retain Dhoni if there's a mega auction, says Aakash Chopra
IPL 2021: Dhoni hits the nets as he gears up for upcoming season
-
Newly appointed Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant will focus on the learnings he gained from former Indian skipper MS Dhoni to be at par with him during the team's opening match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.
The wicketkeeper-batsman is really looking forward to playing against Dhoni's CSK on Saturday.
"My first match as captain will be against Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai. It will be a good experience for me as I have learned a lot from him," said Pant in a video posted on Delhi Capitas' Twitter handle.
"I have my own experience as a player as well. I'll apply my own experience and the learnings from MS Dhoni, and try to do something different against CSK," he added.
Pant will step in as skipper for the 14th edition of the tournament as regular skipper Shreyas Iyer hurt his left shoulder during the India-England ODI series.
The wicket-keeper batsman, who has scored 2,079 runs in 68 IPL matches, expressed that he is excited to lead the Delhi Capitals in the cash-rich league and is looking forward to making the most of the opportunity.
"I would like to thank all the coaches and the owners for giving me this opportunity and I am looking forward to making most of this opportunity. We haven't won a title yet and I will try my level best to get a title this year," said Pant.
"We've been playing nicely as a team from last two-three years and our preparations are going on well. Everyone looks in great frame of mind. Everyone is giving their 100 per cent and is happy in the team environment, and that's what you want as a captain," he added.
When asked about the influence of head coach Ricky Ponting on the team, Pant said, "He (Ricky) has been so amazing for us in the last two-three years. He brings energy to the team and as a player when you see your coach and you're thinking this is the man from whom you can learn a lot, then nothing is better than that. Hopefully, we will cross the line this year, with the help of Ricky and the whole team."
Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor