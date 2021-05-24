UK tour: Ravindra Jadeja joins Team India's bio-bubble ahead of WTC final

-
ALSO READ
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
IND vs NZ: India will be more conditioned for ICC WTC final, says Taylor
Wriddhiman Saha recovers from Covid-19, to join Indian team on May 24
'India likely to struggle in WTC final if conditions favour fast bowlers'
ICC World Test Championship: Southampton to host India vs New Zealand final
-
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Monday began his quarantine period in Mumbai ahead of the team's departure to the UK for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.
Jadeja shared a picture on Instagram and captioned the post as "Journey started. #quarantine #mumbai."
Last week, Mithali Raj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Mayank Agarwal, and Washington Sundar reached the destination through a charter flight.
The BCCI's official handle had tweeted pictures of these players flying to Mumbai and they captioned the post as: "First stop, Mumbai. #TeamIndia.
The men's team will leave for the UK for the upcoming WTC final against New Zealand and then the five-match Test series against England.
On the other hand, the women's team will lock horns against England in a one-off Test, three T20Is, and three ODIs.
The BCCI had made a foolproof plan for the national team before they depart for the UK to play the WTC final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England.
The roadmap drawn had arrangements made for all the players to undergo three RT-PCR tests before assembling in Mumbai.
Almost all the members of the Indian contingent set to depart for the UK have taken the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccine and will also be administered the second COVID-19 vaccine by the UK health department.
India's Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor