Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic likely to skip French Open, Wimbledon

said in an interview broadcast Tuesday that he is prepared to skip the and if vaccination against the is required for him to play.

Speaking to the BBC, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he is not vaccinated and added that missing the next two majors and other tournaments is the price that I am willing to pay.

I understand the consequences of my decision, Djokovic said.

I understand that not being vaccinated today, you know, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)