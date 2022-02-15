Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic likely to skip French Open, Wimbledon

-
ALSO READ
Tough to swallow loss but in tennis we learn very quickly: Djokovic
1 to go: Djokovic beats Zverev, enters US Open final; nears year Grand Slam
Tennis star Novak Djokovic feted in Montenegro amid new virus test doubts
Novak Djokovic lets emotions show at US Open as Grand Slam nears
Novak Djokovic loses deportation appeal; not to play Australian Open
-
Novak Djokovic said in an interview broadcast Tuesday that he is prepared to skip the French Open and Wimbledon if vaccination against the coronavirus is required for him to play.
Speaking to the BBC, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he is not vaccinated and added that missing the next two majors and other tournaments is the price that I am willing to pay.
I understand the consequences of my decision, Djokovic said.
I understand that not being vaccinated today, you know, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor