US Open: Medvedev came out very determined on the court, says Djokovic

-
ALSO READ
Novak Djokovic's temper flares up as he leaves Tokyo empty-handed
Novak Djokovic to participate in Olympics 2021 if fans allowed in stands
1 to go: Djokovic beats Zverev, enters US Open final; nears year Grand Slam
Djokovic-Nadal, Tsitsipas-Zverev in French Open semifinals
Medvedev stands in the way as Djokovic aims for calendar Grand Slam
-
World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic praised Daniil Medvedev for coming into the final of the US Open with a "lot of clarity" and "executing" the plans perfectly in the summit clash.
Medvedev scripted history as he won his first major title with an outstanding 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Djokovic on Sunday (local time).
"He came out very determined on the court. You could feel that he was just at highest of his abilities in every shot. He had a lot of clarity what he needs to do tactically. He has executed it perfectly," the US Open website quoted Djokovic as saying after the match.
Medvedev also stopped the Serbian star from achieving a historical milestone of becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors in one season.
The 34-year-old Djokovic, seeking his 21st major title in his 31st Grand Slam final appearance, had opened windows for himself in the second set, but Medvedev slammed them shut, as he saved five break points in the first two games to stay on serve, before breaking critically for 3-2.
"Tonight, even though I have not won the match, my heart is filled with joy because you made me feel very special. You guys touched my soulI've never felt like this in New York," Djokovic said.
Medvedev, the No. 2 seed delivered a performance for the ages, as he clinched every opportunity to notch a stirring 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win en route to his maiden Grand Slam title.
Medvedev has now become the third Russian man to win a Grand Slam singles title, and the second to claim the US Open title.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor