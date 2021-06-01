Novak Djokovic to participate in Olympics 2021 if fans allowed in stands

says he is planning to play at the Tokyo as long as local fans are allowed in stands.

As I heard, there's going to be some crowd, local crowd from Japan only, Djokovic told a news conference at Roland Garros.

As I understand, 20%, 30% of the capacity. If they change something, if there's not going to be any crowd, then I'll consider if I want to go or not. Right now I am planning to go, and I'm very excited about that."



Djokovic competed at three Olympic Games and won a bronze medal in singles back in 2008 in Beijing.

Roger Federer has made a winning return to Grand Slam after 16 months away.

Federer's first match at a major tournament since the 2020 Australian Open ended with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 victory over qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open.

Federer produced more than twice as many winners as unforced errors 48 to 20 and never faced a break point while improving to 8-0 against Istomin over their careers.

Federer had two operations on his right knee last year.

He will turn 40 in August.

Federer won the 2009 French Open for one of his 20 Grand Slam titles. He shares that men's record with rival Rafael Nadal.

Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, is out of the French Open in the first round after losing a 9-7 third set.

The sixth-seeded Andreescu's second appearance in the main draw at Roland Garros ended with a 6-7 (1), 7-6 (2), 9-7 defeat against 85th-ranked Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia.

Andreescu withdrew before her quarterfinal last week in Strasbourg with an abdominal injury.

Zidansek had been 0-2 at the French Open.

At his fifth attempt, Daniil Medvedev has finally won a match at Roland Garros.

The second-seeded Russian, who lost in the first round on each of his four previous appearances on the Parisian red clay, claimed a maiden win at the Grand Slam event by defeating Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-3, 7-5.

Medvedev has often struggled on the slow surface he has a 12-20 record on clay and much prefers hard courts. He holds a 148-59 record on hard and has won all his 10 titles on the fast surface.

During his on-court interview, Medvedev told the crowd he feels the balls used in Paris suit his game really well.

Since I arrived here I'm feeling really well, I can almost play as if on hard courts, he said.

Hopefully I can achieve something big.

A two-time Grand slam runner-up, Medvedev is bidding to become the third Russian man to win a major after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin.

