Vijay Hazare Trophy: Iyer to lead Mumbai, Shaw named his deputy

Middle-order India batsman Shreyas Iyer will lead Mumbai in the upcoming Prithvi Shaw will serve as Iyer's deputy in the tournament which will take place across six cities -- Surat, Indore, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kolkata and Chennai -- from February 20 to March 14.

The 22-man squad also consist players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tushar Despande.

Mumbai is placed alongside Delhi, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Pondicherry in Elite Group D and will be playing all their matches in Jaipur.

Thirty-eight teams will compete in the tournament and they have been split into six groups -- Elite A, B, C , D , E and Plate group.

As per the scheduled announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), players will have to assemble at their respective venues a week before the start of the tournament. The players will undergo quarantine and there will be three Covid-19 tests on February 13, 15 and 17 while the practice session will be held on February 18 and 19. The league phase of the tournament is scheduled to take place from February 20 until March 1.

The knockout stages will start with a pre-quarterfinal on March 7 followed by quarterfinals on March 8 and 9. The semi-finals will be taking place on March 11 and the final will be held on March 14. The venues for the knockouts have not yet been announced by BCCI while the teams qualifying for the knockouts have to undergo another two Covid-19 tests on March 2 and 4.

Mumbai squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akhil Herwadkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Chinmay Sutar, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Shivam Dube, Aakash Parkar, Atif Attarwala, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Sairaj Patil, Sujit Nayak, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Dhaval Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Siddharth Raut, and Mohit Awasthi.

--IANS

aak/

