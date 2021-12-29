Vijay Shankar to lead TN in Ranji Trophy; 3 newcomers in squad

-
ALSO READ
Ranji Trophy to start from November 16, over 2100 games scheduled
Himachal stun Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy final for maiden title
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin convenes all party meet on Mekedatu dam row
Former Tamil Nadu Congress chief Tindivanam K Ramamurthy dead
DMK govt lines up sops in Tamil Nadu's first exclusive farm budget
-
: All-rounder Vijay Shankar will lead Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy matches that will be played in Ahmedabad while M S Washington Sundar will be his deputy.
The squad includes three newcomers- medium-pacers R Silambarasan and P Saravana Kumar apart from batter B Sai Sudharsan.
The team boasts of a strong batting line-up that includes the in-form B Aparajith and B Indrajith, N Jagadeesan, M Kaushik Gandhi and Sudharsan, apart from the power-hitting M Shahrukh Khan and skipper Vijay Shankar.
Apart from Washington Sundar, the spin department consists of lanky left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth and Aparajith, while Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, Silambarasan, Saravana Kumar and Aswin Crist, on a comeback trail, form the pace attack.
Experienced wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is not available for the Ranji Trophy.
According to the selection panel chief S Vasudevan, this is a well balanced squad and it should do well.
"It is a well balanced team. It should do well in this year's Ranji Trophy," he added.
He further said Dinesh Karthik was not available for the tournament.
Tamil Nadu begins its Ranji campaign in Elite Group 'B' with a match against Jammu & Kashmir on January 13, 2022.
The state team had won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy before finishing runner-up in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 50-overs tournament which concluded on Sunday last.
Squad: Vijay Shankar (Captain), M S Washington Sundar (Vice Captain), B Indrajith, B Aparajith, N Jagadeesan, M Shahrukh Khan, B Sai Sudharsan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, L Suryapprakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, R Silambarasan, P Saravana Kumar, A Aswin Crist, L Vignesh, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth and R Kavin.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor