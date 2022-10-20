Virat Kohli can teach how to go through pressure situations: Rishabh Pant

Virat Kohli's immense experience helps in dealing with pressure situation, says star batter Rishabh Pant, who is hoping to rekindle his batting partnership with the former skipper when India takes on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

"He (Kohli) can actually teach you how to go through situations, which might help you in your cricket journey going forward, so it is nice batting with him as always," Pant was quoted as saying by the T20 World Cup site.

"It's good to have someone with a lot of experience batting with you because he can take you through how to take the game on and how to maintain that run-a-ball pressure kind of thing."



India had lost against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year after Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam successfully chased down 151/7 without loss for a comprehensive 10-wicket triumph.

The 25-year-old Pant had added 53 runs with then skipper Kohli on way to his quickfire 39.

"I fondly remember that I smacked Hasan Ali for two sixes in the same over,. We were just trying to get the run rate up because we lost early wickets and we staged a partnership me and Virat.

"We were increasing the run rate and I smacked him for two sixes with one hand... my special shot."



Taking about the experience of playing arch-rivals Pakistan, Pant said: "It's always special playing against Pakistan because there is a special hype around that match as always.

"There are so much emotions involved, not only for us, but the fans and everyone. It's a different kind of feeling, a different kind of ambience when you go on to the field and when you take on the field, you see people cheering here and there.

"It's a different atmosphere and when we were singing our national anthem, I actually get goosebumps.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)