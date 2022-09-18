India's T20 World Cup standby players to go to Australia with team: Report

-
ALSO READ
India vs Australia Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
India's T20 World Cup Squad: 3 spinners, no Shami and a lot of questions
CWC 2022 IND vs AUS Preview: Women in blue up against unbeaten Aussies
Women's World Cup India vs Australia: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Schedule, groups, teams, time and venue
-
The standbys -- Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar -- named for the Indian cricket team for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, will also travel to Australia.
The selection committee, the team management and BCCI have decided that the four standbys will fly with the team to Australia and be available to join the squad whenever it's required.
Therefore, the likes of Shami and Chahar will be readily available to the team management should there be an issue with any of the fast bowlers named in the 15-member squad, a Cricbuzz report said.
Notably, pacers Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Hardik Pandya -- have been asked to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa.
Mohammed Shami, who was not picked in the main T20 World Cup, is returning to play a T20I for India after a long time, during the home series against Australia and South Africa.
He last played a T20I in the Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE, almost a year ago when he had finished with an underwhelming six for 140 in five games and a tournament economy rate of 8.84 in those games.
The Indian team is scheduled to fly to Australia on October 6 after the last home T20I against South Africa on October 4 in Indore. The World Cup in Australia is from October 16 to November 13.
--IANS
avn/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor