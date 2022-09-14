West Indies announce 15-member T20 World Cup squad, Evin Lewis returns

on Wednesday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, with left-hand opening batter making a return to the squad.

The 30-year-old Lewis has been recalled for the first time since the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. Apart from the veteran, he squad also has two uncapped players in - right-arm leg-spinner allrounder Yannic Cariah and left-arm batting allrounder Raymon Reifer.

Nicholas Pooran leads the squad while Rovman Powell has been named his deputy.

"We have selected a mixture of youth and experience to represent the . In the selection process, we have been cognizant of the ongoing CPL and we have been looking at the players who have been playing very well," said CWI Lead Selector Desmond Haynes.

"I said at the beginning of my tenure that I would be interested in giving players the opportunity and I think I have been consistent in doing that. I believe it is a very good team we have selected, and it is a team that will compete, given that we have to qualify from Round 1 into the Super 12s.

There are players who did not make the team and I hope they will continue to work hard and perform to their best in the CPL and the upcoming CG United Super50 Cup; because you never know what can happen in case of injuries or any other unforeseen situations where we might need to call up players as replacements," he added.

play Zimbabwe on October 19 in their first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in the first round. Scotland and Ireland are the other teams in West Indies' group The top two teams from Group B will join the Super 12s.

West Indies are also due to play Australia in a two-match bilateral T20I series on October 5 and October 7 ahead of the T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup squad: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith

