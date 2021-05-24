Virat Kohli shares experiences from younger days with me: Shubman Gill

-
ALSO READ
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
IND vs NZ: India will be more conditioned for ICC WTC final, says Taylor
'India likely to struggle in WTC final if conditions favour fast bowlers'
Wriddhiman Saha recovers from Covid-19, to join Indian team on May 24
ICC World Test Championship: Southampton to host India vs New Zealand final
-
Virat Kohli's aggression and fearless cricket is getting acknowledged by team-mates with India opener Shubman Gill becoming the latest to admit that the India Test skipper encourages them to play fearless cricket.
"Kohli tells us that we should play fearlessly and in our own way, in the manner we want to play. He always motivates us. He talks about mindset," said Gill.
"Whenever it feels like I am not in a good frame of mind, I go and talk to him. He keeps motivating us and shares experiences from when he was a youngster," added Gill while speaking to India TV.
Kohli's on-field aggression has got mixed reaction from former cricketers as well as public over the years.
Last week, pace bowler Mohammed Shami said Kohli is as aggressive as a fast bowler.
"Fast bowlers are very aggressive, both old and new. But the one player who could probably emulate their aggression is our own captain!" Shami had said.
"Sometimes, when a picture of Virat's celebration of a wicket goes viral on social media, I funnily ask him, 'Was it my wicket or yours?' He celebrates more than the bowlers! Sometimes he points out that you don't look too happy with the wicket, so I simply tell him, 'You did all the celebration for me!" the veteran had added.
--IANS
kh/akm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor