Virat Kohli shares experiences from younger days with me: Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli's aggression and fearless cricket is getting acknowledged by team-mates with India opener becoming the latest to admit that the India Test skipper encourages them to play fearless cricket.

"Kohli tells us that we should play fearlessly and in our own way, in the manner we want to play. He always motivates us. He talks about mindset," said Gill.

"Whenever it feels like I am not in a good frame of mind, I go and talk to him. He keeps motivating us and shares experiences from when he was a youngster," added Gill while speaking to India TV.

Kohli's on-field aggression has got mixed reaction from former cricketers as well as public over the years.

Last week, pace bowler Mohammed Shami said Kohli is as aggressive as a fast bowler.

"Fast bowlers are very aggressive, both old and new. But the one player who could probably emulate their aggression is our own captain!" Shami had said.

"Sometimes, when a picture of Virat's celebration of a wicket goes viral on social media, I funnily ask him, 'Was it my wicket or yours?' He celebrates more than the bowlers! Sometimes he points out that you don't look too happy with the wicket, so I simply tell him, 'You did all the celebration for me!" the veteran had added.

