West Indies wins toss, elects to bowl in 3rd ODI against Bangladesh

West Indies skipper Jason Mohammed won the toss Monday and decided to bowl first in a bid to avoid a series sweep by Bangladesh.

West Indies made two changes, with fast bowler Keon Harding and wicketkeeper batsman Jahmar Hamilton replacing Andre McCarthy and Joshua Da Silva for the third and final match in the one-day international series.

After wins by six and seven wickets in the first two games, Bangladesh also made two changes. Allrounder Saifuddin and fast bowler Taskin Ahmed replaced fast bowlers Hasan Mahmud and Rubel Hossain.

Lineups:



Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim , Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Jason Mohammed (captain), Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell, Jahmar Hamilton, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Kjorn Ottley, Keon Harding.

