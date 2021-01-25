West Indies wins toss, elects to bowl in 3rd ODI against Bangladesh

-
ALSO READ
ICC Super League for 2023 World Cup qualification: All you need to know
12 Windies players decline to tour Bangladesh due to Covid, other reasons
ICC CWC Super League: Teams to get two reviews per innings amid Covid-19
ICC launches Super League qualification pathway for 2023 ODI World Cup
NZ vs WI: Kiwis sweep series 2-0, moves to 3rd spot on ICC WTC points table
-
West Indies skipper Jason Mohammed won the toss Monday and decided to bowl first in a bid to avoid a series sweep by Bangladesh.
West Indies made two changes, with fast bowler Keon Harding and wicketkeeper batsman Jahmar Hamilton replacing Andre McCarthy and Joshua Da Silva for the third and final match in the one-day international series.
After wins by six and seven wickets in the first two games, Bangladesh also made two changes. Allrounder Saifuddin and fast bowler Taskin Ahmed replaced fast bowlers Hasan Mahmud and Rubel Hossain.
Lineups:
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim , Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.
West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Jason Mohammed (captain), Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell, Jahmar Hamilton, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Kjorn Ottley, Keon Harding.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor