Women's team determined to qualify for FIH Hockey Pro League: Gurjit Kaur

The Indian women's hockey team players are currently fine-tuning a few aspects about their game at the National Camp in the Sports Authority of India campus, here.
India's dragflicker Gurjit Kaur expressed that the team is determined to qualify for the FIH Hockey Pro League.
"We attained a lot of confidence after clinching the Bronze Medal in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Everyone has been improving steadily and we are moving forward well as a group. Currently, we are fully focused on the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup. We are very determined to qualify for the FIH Hockey Pro League. We had a great experience in the last edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League and we are all looking forward to having an opportunity of representing India in the competition again," said the Defender.
Asked if she feels the pressure in big matches, Gurjit said, "Converting Penalty Corners has been one of my strengths and it is a scoring technique that we utilize very often, but I don't feel pressure while carrying out the role because I see the role as a responsibility. I have always wanted to make high impact for my team and I and glad I have been able to do so in some important matches."
Gurjit also said that she is working on improving her dragflicking prowess, "The game will change constantly and the players around the world will keep getting better and therefore it's important for us also to keep evolving. I noted a few aspects that I need to improve upon during CWG and I have been working on them in the National Camp. I need to keep working on my game and keep getting better as a player and especially as a dragflicker."
--IANS
cs
