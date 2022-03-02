Women's World Cup: Playing as a unit is key for India, says Pramila Bhatt

Former India captain Pramila Bhatt has said that playing as a unit will be key for in the upcoming Women's 50-over World Cup.

The tournament begins as New Zealand take on the West Indies on March 4 before all eight teams play each other once to decide the top four, with the winner crowned in Christchurch on April 3.

"I can't pick one team, but I would say it could be Australia, England and India will be the top three teams for me, one of them could win the World Cup," Bhatt said in an official ICC release.

"Playing as a unit for India will be the key because it's not going to be an easy task, but they have Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, and Harmanpreet Kaur, those four will definitely play a huge part in determining the results of this Indian team," she added.

India will open their campaign in the World Cup against Pakistan on March 6.

Heading into the tournament, the Mithali Raj-led side is in good form after winning the warm-up matches against South Africa and West Indies.

