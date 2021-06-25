World number five Dominic Thiem withdraws from Wimbledon with injured wrist

-
World Number five Dominic Thiem on Thursday announced his withdrawal from Wimbledon due to a right wrist injury he suffered during his match Tuesday at the Mallorca Championships.
"I'm going to do everything the doctors say in order to recover as quickly as possible," Thiem said in the note which he posted on all social media platforms. "They've informed me that I might be out for several weeks, but I will do my best to be back on court soon."
Tests in Barcelona found that the Austrian star has a "detachment of the posterior sheath of the ulnar side of the right wrist". He will wear a splint for five weeks, and Dr. Angel Ruiz Cotorro and his team will monitor Thiem's progress.
Thiem is the second top 10 ATP player to pull out of Wimbledon after two-time champion Rafael Nadal said he was pulling out of the tournament and Tokyo Olympics to rest after the French Open. The 27-year-old is 9-9 on the season.
The US Open, where Thiem is the defending champion, gets underway on 30 August.
