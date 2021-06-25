Finnish midfielder Kauko signs for ATKMB days after Euro elimination

side ATK on Thursday announced the signing of midfielder Joni Kauko, days after his national team was eliminated from the ongoing European Championships.

The addition will give the ISL side a big boost ahead of their AFC Cup group D campaign, starting in August.

"Kauko will be seen playing in a green-and-maroon jersey in the next season. ATK MB made an agreement with him on Thursday," the club said in a statement.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who came in as a substitute in all games with a total match time of 57 minutes, will replace Spaniard Javi Hernandez in the Antonio Lopez Habas-coaches side.

finished with three points with an opening round win over Denmark.

