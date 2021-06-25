Finnish midfielder Kauko signs for ATKMB days after Euro elimination

-
ALSO READ
ISL 7: High flying ATK Mohun Bagan aim for top spot against Chennaiyin FC
ATK Mohun Bagan retain head coach Antonio Habas
Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan face off in summit clash
ISL final: Mumbai strong but not invincible, say ATKMB players
Ogbeche the difference as Mumbai City brush aside ATK Mohun Bagan challenge
-
Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan on Thursday announced the signing of Finland midfielder Joni Kauko, days after his national team was eliminated from the ongoing European Championships.
The addition will give the ISL side a big boost ahead of their AFC Cup group D campaign, starting in August.
"Kauko will be seen playing in a green-and-maroon jersey in the next season. ATK MB made an agreement with him on Thursday," the club said in a statement.
The 30-year-old midfielder, who came in as a substitute in all Finland games with a total match time of 57 minutes, will replace Spaniard Javi Hernandez in the Antonio Lopez Habas-coaches side.
Finland finished with three points with an opening round win over Denmark.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor