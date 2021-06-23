World Test Championship final: Spectators ejected for abusing NZ players

-
Two spectators were removed from the Ageas Bowl for abusing some New Zealand players on day five of the ongoing World Test Championship final against India here.
"We received reports of abuse directed at the New Zealand players. Our security team were able to identify the culprits and they were ejected from the ground," the ICC said in a statement.
"We will not tolerate any sort of abusive behaviour in cricket."
According to a report in 'ESPNcricinfo', the "two fans were in Block M, which is just below the on-site hotel where both teams are staying."
"It is understood that the abuse was both general and racist in nature. The ground security was triggered into action after the ICC was alerted by some fans through social media about the two persons who allegedly carried out the abuse."
It is understood that most of the abuse was directed towards Kiwi batsman Ross Taylor.
However, New Zealand pacer Tim Southee said none of the players are aware of any such incident.
"No, it's the first (time) I've heard of it. The game is always played in a good spirit on the field. We're not sure obviously what's happening off the field," Southee said during the virtual press conference.
In January this year, a group of fans were removed from the Sydney Cricket Ground stands after India pacer Mohammed Siraj was on the receiving end of racial abuse during a Test against Australia.
On day 5 of the WTC final, India were 64 for two in their second innings, leading by 32 runs after dismissing New Zealand for 249.
