WTC FINAL IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Bright sunshine at Southampton this morning
There will be a lot of sunshine today at Southampton and it will be interesting to see how New Zealand and India approach the game. Check India vs New Zealand live score and match updates here
Topics
India vs New Zealand | ICC World Test Championship | Ishant Sharma
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
India vs New Zealand WTC final. Photo: @ICC
IND vs NZ final prize money, WTC playing conditions, reserve day rule
IND vs NZ WTC final: Southampton weather forecast today
There is no chance of rainfall today in Southampton. In fact, there would be a lot of sunshine today. A thriller is on the cards if India is able to set a competitive total.
Top batsmen in ICC WTC 2019-21
India vs New Zealand: WTC final scorecard
IND vs NZ WTC live telecast
Star Sports network will live telecast the India vs New Zealand WTC final. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the WTC final with English commentary. The live telecast will be also available on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada from 3 pm IST today.
IND vs NZ: Top Indian bowler in WTC
IND vs NZ WTC final live telecast for free
Doordarshan will live telecast IND vs NZ WTC final live on its DD Sports and DD National channels on terrestrial network.
IND vs NZ live streaming for free
You can watch the WTC final live streaming on JIO TV for free.
Stay tuned for IND vs NZ WTC final live score and Day 6 weather in Southampton here
