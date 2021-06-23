JUST IN
WTC FINAL IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Bright sunshine at Southampton this morning

There will be a lot of sunshine today at Southampton and it will be interesting to see how New Zealand and India approach the game. Check India vs New Zealand live score and match updates here

India vs New Zealand | ICC World Test Championship | Ishant Sharma

India vs New Zealand
India vs New Zealand WTC final. Photo: @ICC
The final of ICC World Test Championship (WTC) between India and New Zealand has spilled to reserve day due to wet weather conditions at The Hampshire Bowl, Southampton. Indian cricket team, which is known for forcing a result in Test matches, would look use the better batting conditions on Day 6 with the forecast expected to be pleasant. New Zealand, on the other hand, would look to take early wickets and bundle out India below 150-run mark.

IND vs NZ WTC final: Southampton weather forecast today
 
There is no chance of rainfall today in Southampton. In fact, there would be a lot of sunshine today. A thriller is on the cards if India is able to set a competitive total.

IND vs NZ WTC live telecast
 
Star Sports network will live telecast the India vs New Zealand WTC final. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the WTC final with English commentary. The live telecast will be also available on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada from 3 pm IST today.
 
IND vs NZ WTC final live telecast for free
 
Doordarshan will live telecast IND vs NZ WTC final live on its DD Sports and DD National channels on terrestrial network.
 
IND vs NZ live streaming for free
 
You can watch the WTC final live streaming on JIO TV for free.
 
Stay tuned for IND vs NZ WTC final live score and Day 6 weather in Southampton here

