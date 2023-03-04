WPL 2023 team analysis: Will Healy and Deepti guide UP Warriorz to glory?

Uttar Pradesh, one of the cricket-mad states in India is finally getting on the map. After the Lucknow Super Giants franchise was introduced last season in the Indian Premier League, the north Indian state would also have a female team representing them in the upcoming Women’s Premier League.

This team would be led by Australia’s Alyssa Healy and have India’s ace all-rounder Deepti Sharma in it. Will this duo be able to get this team to a championship, only time will tell.

UP Warriorz Squad for WPL 2023

Alyssa Healy (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Grace Harris, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Parshavi Chopra, S Yashasri, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Devika Vaidya, Shabnim Ismail

Probable Playing 11

Alyssa Healy, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani

Strengths: Great all-rounders in the playing 11

The availability of all-rounders like Deepti, Grace Harris and Tahlia McGrath makes it a great team to give a fight against all other units. Along with that, the bowlers like Sophie Ecclestone and Shabnim Ismail make the bowling unit and lower-order batting the biggest strength for the Warriorz.

Weaknesses: Lack of established batters

The Warriorz side does not really have an established batter. Alyssa Healy is the only recognisable face as a batting great. The rest of the players are from domestic backgrounds and lack international exposure. In such a scenario, players like Mcgrath, Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma would have to rise to the occasion.

What could win them the league?

The UP side has brilliant match winners in Ecclestone, Ismail, McGrath, Deepti and Healy. They need to fire big time if the Warriorz are to become champions.