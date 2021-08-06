Wrestling: Seema Bisla loses 50kg opener to Hamdi at Tokyo Olympics

-
Debutant Indian wrestler Seema Bisla could not find a way to get out of the defensive trap of Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi and lost her 50kg opening round 1-3 at the Olympic Games here on Friday.
The 27-year-old could not make her moves as Hamdi applied the body lock to great effect, never allowing Seema to initiate a strong attack.
There hardly any moves in the bout with Hamdi getting two of her three points on push out and one on Seema's passivity.
Seema got on board when she too pushed her rival out after being put on activity clock for a second time.
She now needs the Tunisian to make the final for return to competition through the repechage route.
The Rohtak grappler had not even won a national event till 2017 but went on to secure her berth for the Games by winning the World Olympic Qualifier, held in Sofia in May.
