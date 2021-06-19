IND vs NZ WTC final LIVE: Sun is shining at Southampton on Day 2 morning
The IND vs NZ WTC final Live toss likely to take place at 2:30 pm IST today after Day 1 was abandoned due to wet weather. Check India vs New Zealand WTC final playing 11, live weather updates here
India vs New Zealand | ICC World Test Championship | Ishant Sharma
Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. Photo: @Blackcaps
Top batsmen in ICC WTC 2019-21
IND vs NZ WTC final Day 2: Southampton weather forecast
The sun is out at The Ageas Bowl on Day 2 morning of India vs New Zealand final. However, there is forecast of rain in the afternoon. Still, some play is expected in morning session of IND vs NZ WTC final Day 2.
IND vs NZ WTC final playing 11
Amid talks of India changing its already announced playing 11 given that the weather is likely to remain cloudy, India fielding coach R Sridhar said that the team line-up is ‘all weather team’. However, he added that team management has not ruled out any changes in playing 11 if required.
India playing 11 for WTC final: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin
New Zealand, on the other hand, wanted to take a look at the pitch before choosing its playing 11. Tom Latham said in a media interaction after Day 1 that Kane Williamson was fit and would lead the Kiwis in the WTC final.
WTC final: India vs New Zealand live toss time
The live toss between India’s captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will take place at 2:30 pm India time.
IND vs NZ: Top Indian bowler in WTC
WTC final: India vs New Zealand live full scorecard
IND vs NZ final prize money, WTC playing conditions, reserve day, Follow-on rule
IND vs NZ WTC final live telecast and streaming details for free
Star Sports network will live telecast the India vs New Zealand WTC final. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the WTC final with English commentary. The live telecast will be also available on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada from 3 pm IST today.
Check IND vs NZ latest news updates here
IND vs NZ WTC final live telecast for free
Doordarshan will live telecast IND vs NZ WTC final live on its DD Sports and DD National channels on terrestrial network.
IND vs NZ live streaming for free
You can watch the WTC final live streaming on JIO TV for free.
Stay tuned for IND vs NZ WTC final live playing 11, toss and weather updates here
