Youth Olympics 2018: Tababi Devi wins India's first Olympic medal in judo

became India's first medallist at the Olympic level, claiming a silver at the ongoing Youth Games after losing to Venezuela's Maria Giminez in the finals of the women's 44kg category here.

Tababi Devi, an Asian cadet champion hailing from Manipur, lost 0-11, also conceding a penalty point in the process, in the summit showdown that lasted a little over two minutes on Sunday night.

India have never won an Olympic medal in either at the senior or the youth level.

The 16-year-old defeated Ana Viktorija Puljiz of Crotia 10-0 in the semifinals. Prior to that, she defeated Bhutan's Yangchen Wangmo 10-0 in the round of 16 before getting the better of Erza Muminoviq of Kosovo in the quarterfinals.

Her silver was India's second medal at the ongoing Games after shooter Tushar Mane also clinched the second position in the men's 10m air rifle competition.

However, in swimming, national champion Srihari Natraj could not qualify for the men's 100m backstroke finals after finishing 9th in the semis. Only the top-eight make the finals.

Nataraj clocked 56.48sec, which was better than his Heats timing of 56.75sec.

India won just two medals -- a silver and a bronze -- in the last Youth Olympics in 2014 in Nanjing in China.

India's best performance at the Games came in its inaugural edition in 2010 when the nation fetched six silver and two bronze medals.

The country is being represented by 47 athletes at the ongoing Games, its biggest ever contingent.