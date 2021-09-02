Adidas 4DFWD review: Imagination and experimentation on a future-tech shoe

Last December, launched Alphaedge 4D shoes (read review) with a unique 3D printed midsole. Eight months on, 4DFWD makes its way as another future-tech shoe with a 3D printed midsole, and a lot more.

Just like Alphaedge 4D, the 4DFWD also has the midsole as its key highlight as the lattice-structure design takes shoemaking to another level.

Adidas collaborated with Silicon Valley-based Carbon on the 3D-printing technology to print midsole using ‘Carbon Digital Light Synthesis' technology, which uses digital light projection, oxygen-permeable optics and programmable liquid resins to print polymeric products, and data to customise the sole according to your needs.





That said, the shoe also has some eco-friendly credentials as the lattice construct uses as much as 39 per cent bio-based materials.

The Adidas 4DFWD looks more like a lifestyle shoe but is at par with most high-end Despite that, on odd days, you can flaunt it elsewhere as the neon green accented unit, which I had for review, goes well with most of the outfits.

On the field, the Adidas 4DFWD gives a good bounce as the lattice midsole structure, made from a bow-tie-shaped FWD cell that compresses and decompresses as you run, and returns energy to move you forward.





The upper is yet again Primeknit+, which is made up of 50 per cent recycled material. This material allows your feet to breathe, gives enough room to stretch, and most importantly keeps it comfortable. The sock-like fit keeps the feet comfortable and stable throughout your running session.

The collars are medium so you can easily slip in your feet, unlike what it was with AlphaEdge 4D’s high collars. The insole is well padded, so deciding on good running socks won't be a problem. The lacing and the eyelets have a conventional placement.

Unlike the Alphaedge 4D, this shoe feels really lightweight but the web-like structure of the midsole collects dust and tiny stones so cleaning could be a task for some. The iconic Adidas stripes reflect colours as light falls on them; they look beautiful!





The outsole looks simple, which is surprising as these days come with various patterns to make them look fancier. Also, this time, it is not Continental’s tire technology behind it. However, it ensures running on all surfaces is smooth and balanced.

I managed to complete a 5K recovery run easily wearing the shoe and could easily go on a kilometer or two, thanks to the return energy from the FWD cell. For the most part, the pair hugs your feet to give fine stability, and hardly once I had an ankle twist, but that was also because of the uneven surface.

By the looks of it, I was not convinced if 4DFWD would be able to handle the rough treatment on the field, but after using it for a few running sessions, it managed to change my opinion.

Verdict





The Adidas 4DFWD is a work of imagination and experiment, and everything seems to fall in place as you stride ahead wearing this shoe. Comfort and performance gain priority and this shoe deliver both with finesse.

The Adidas 4DFWD costs Rs 19,999, much cheaper than the launch price of Alphaedge 4D (Rs 27,999). The 4DFWD seems ideal for high-intensity workouts, and even for distance running, as it offers a good bounce, absorbs the impact well, and gives high stability.

The only question I had was if 4DFWD's unique midsole can offer the same performance over a long period of use (as is the case with conventional running shoes), we may come up with a review for that to answer that.