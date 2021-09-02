Asics Gel-Kayano 28 review: A stable and smooth running experience

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 have just got over and if you followed the games closely, then you must have come across athletes sporting Asics' Metaspeed Sky--one of the finest shoes available currently. The Japanese brand recently launched the 28th installment in the Kayano series--the Gel-Kayano 28, a shoe boasting the signature Kayano stability along with new ample new tech to make a worthy experience.

Kayano is a well-known series among runners, and this year, the Gel-Kayano 28 gets even better with the addition of FlyteFoam (FF) Blast cushioning in the midsole, alongside a newly-designed low-profile heel structure to improve the stability system.





This lightweight (308 gm) pair of shoes features what Asics calls a newly-designed low-profile External Heel Counter and Dynamic Duomax technology, which "combines to set the runner up for an efficient toe-off, without an excessive inward roll of the foot".

Basically, as you stride, its FF Blast foam provides enough cushioning for a responsive rebound.

To make it more efficient, Asics has married the FF Blast foam with a new tech called 3D Space Construction, which consists of flexible geometric shapes distributed in footbeds for better cushioning and more stability.

Upper, outer, and midsole:





There are subtle changes if you compare the latest iteration from Asics in the Kayano series from its earlier offerings.

The Gel Kayano 28 has an interesting outer sole for maximum support surface for stability with divisions on the rubber to handle impact while the mid has the Space Trusstic piece for balance.

There is a segmented gel unit at the heel along with a low-profile rear clip, the lower rubber plates are flat to make less snappy, and the shoe has a well-engineered upper mesh that holds your feet well and allows movement and breathability.

The midsole of Kayano-28 has FlyteFoam Blast, which is a light material with a rebound effect that will come in handy for the take-off of each stride. The translucent material on the heel is the main cushioning system that reduces the impact without reducing the pace. As expected, the tongue is thick and padded for extra comfort.

Performance:





It's sheer comfort with Kayano 28, if you're getting back to running and want a reliable pair of shoes to keep injuries and pain at bay. I loved the overall experience, as the cushioning is just enough to handle the extra impact (if you've gained weight significantly) and guide your ankle so that there are fewer chances of ankle twists.

Be it hard or smooth, the shoe fares well on all surfaces as it nestles your feet and lets its material do the task.

Running a 5K on a comeback run is never easy, but I managed to get there rather comfortably wearing Kayano-28.

Verdict



The Asics Gel-Kayano 28 is priced at Rs 14,999 which sounds fine for a pair of shoes with such tech involved. As for me, I'd be okay to drop a in the similar price range for something as good as Gel-Kayano 28 for the comfort and stability it offers.