Amazon announces Apple Days sale; discount on iPhone 11, others

Amazon.in on Friday announced the 'Apple Days' sale bringing together a host of deals and offers on iPhone 11 series, iPhone 7 and more.
According to the company, 'Apple Days' will be live until December 16 with great offers from participating brands and sellers.
During the 'Apple Days' sale, customers can get the iPhone 11 at Rs 51,999 with a discount of Rs 2,900. Further, customers can avail an additional discount of Rs 1,750 on Yes Bank Credit Cards EMI transactions.
Meanwhile, iPhone 7 will be available at the lowest ever price for Rs 23,999.
Potential customers can also enjoy attractive deals on the latest Apple products by saving up to Rs 5,000 on iPad Mini and get an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.
One can also get an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on popular Apple MacBook Pro using HDFC Debit and Credit Cards.
--IANS
wh/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
