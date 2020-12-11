Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series in summer 2021

-
Microsoft Flight Simulator is all set to come for players on Xbox Series X as well as S at some point in summer 2021 and will be available on Game Pass from day one.
Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the most ambitious games in recent history, utilising the power of the cloud to map out the real world in real-time, allowing players to fly across environments in more detail.
"Microsoft Flight Simulator will be opening the skies to millions of new pilots on Xbox Series X|S in Summer 2021, and will be available via Xbox Game Pass on launch day," the company said in a statement.
Microsoft will be working with several third-party partners to bring additional peripherals to Xbox Series X/S.
Microsoft Flight Simulator is already here for PC, and released across the globe on August 18, 2020, marking the long-awaited return for Microsoft's flight sim series.
Just like the PC version of the game, Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X|S will be entirely playable with an Xbox controller.
Microsoft has also announced that its Cloud-based gaming subscription service, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, will be available to iOS and PCs users starting Spring 2021.
Xbox Cloud Gaming is already available for Android devices as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which costs $15 per month.
