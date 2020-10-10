Apple's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders may start on October 16

-
Apple is all set to lift off the curtains from its iPhone 12 series during a digital event on October 13 and a new report claims that the pre-orders for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro may start from October 16 or October 17, with shipping from a week later on October 23 or October 24.
According to Chinese leaker Kang, iPhone 12 mini will open for pre-orders on November 6 or 7, and ship a week later on November 13 or November 14.
The iPhone 12 Pro Max is likely to see pre-orders on November 13 or November 14, with shipping November 20 or November 21, reports MacRumors.
Apple is expected to release four models of the iPhone 12 -- the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.
The upcoming iPhone 12 could cost somewhere between $699 to $749 while the iPhone 12 Max could be priced around $799-849.
The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be priced between $1,100 to $1,200.
The entry-level iPhone 12 may come with 64GB storage in a total of six colours including black, white, blue, red, yellow as well as coral.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
