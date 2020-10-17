Apple's iPhone 11, iPhone SE 2020 gone in a jiffy during India festive sale

-
ALSO READ
Apple's smallest iPhone with 5.4 inch display may be called iPhone 12 Mini
Apple Inc may discontinue iPhone 11 Pro, XR after iPhone 12 launch
Apple's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders may start on October 16
Faster high-res image transmission soon on iPhone cameras: Report
Apple iPhone 12 camera lens supplier facing quality issues: Report
-
Apple iPhone 11 and SE 2020 went flying off the shelves on the first day of the festive sale in India.
On Apple Store Online, iPhone 11 disappeared within a couple of hours as the festive offer opened on October 17.
As part of festive season offers, Apple gave out free AirPods with a limited stock of iPhone 11.
iPhone SE 2020 was another Apple product that was sold faster on ecommerce platforms like Flipkart during the 'Big Billion Day' sale.
Some buyers even grabbed the new iPhone SE 2020 for nearly Rs 20,000 after trade-ins and other festive schemes on credit and debit cards.
The iPhone SE 2020 starts from Rs 4,696 a month on EMI or Rs 39,900 before trade-in on Apple Store Online.
The base variant of the iPhone 11 with 64GB internal storage is now available for Rs 54,900, whereas the 128GB and 256GB model costs Rs 59,900, and Rs 69,900, respectively.
Soon after the launch of new iPhone 12 series, Apple slashed the prices for older iPhone models including the hot-selling iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 11.
According to Navkendar Singh, Research Director, IDC India and South Asia, this festive season and next few months in India, "iPhone 11 would still do best, followed by iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Mini, in that order".
Apple has managed to maintain its share well in the off-season period.
With the October 13 launch of the new iPhone 12 series, Apple's sales are expected to rise but only in November as the launch is later than previous years.
However, the long lifecycle of iPhone 11 series and successful new iPhone SE will help Apple bridge the gap till then, according to Counterpoint Research.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU