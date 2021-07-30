Amazon hit with $886 million European Union data privacy fine

-
ALSO READ
Amazon likely to see $425 million EU privacy fine, says report
WhatsApp case: For people, privacy matters more than firm's value, says SC
Why encryption backdoors spell the death of privacy
Chinese app TikTok 'fails to protect children': European consumer group
Self-publishing is the only way for 97% of authors: CEO of Notion Press
-
Amazon.com Inc has been hit with an $886.6 million (746 million euro) European Union fine for processing personal data in violation of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the e-commerce giant said on Friday.
The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD) imposed the fine on Amazon Europe Core in a July 16 decision, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing. (https://bit.ly/2TLIZQ8)
"We believe the CNPD's decision to be without merit and intend to defend ourselves vigorously in this matter," Amazon said in the filing.
GDPR requires companies to seek people's consent before using their personal data or face steep fines.
The Wall Street Journal had reported in June that the company could be fined more than $425 million under the European Union's privacy law, citing people familiar with the matter.
($1 = 0.8415 euros)
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Shailesh Kuber)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU