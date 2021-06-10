Amazon likely to see $425 million EU privacy fine, says report

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp updates terms of service, privacy policy around data
WhatsApp's new privacy policy pushes users to rival messaging app Signal
Signal sees rise in daily installs as people look for WhatsApp alternatives
Microsoft sales grow on cloud strength, shares dip on heightened valuation
Managing internet tech change wisely
-
Amazon.com Inc could be fined more than $425 million under the European Union's privacy law, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Luxembourg's data-protection commission, CNPD, has circulated a draft decision and proposed a fine highlighting Amazon's privacy practices among the bloc's 26 national data-protection authorities, the report said.
The case relates to Amazon's collection and use of individuals' personal data and violations under EU's landmark data privacy rules known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a source told the Journal.
GDPR requires companies to seek people's consent before using their personal data or face steep fines.
An EU court ruling last month annulled an order that required Amazon, which has its EU headquarters in Luxembourg City, to pay back taxes to the country.
Amazon was not immediately available for a comment.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru;Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU