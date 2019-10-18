An athleisure shoe proves to be sneaker-trainer that does surprising things

The Reebok Sole Fury is a celebratory release to mark the 25th anniversary of a coveted piece of sneaker history, the Reebok InstaPump. Like its predecessor, this one too has something interesting happening around the middle outer sole. The Sole Fury is ridiculously lightweight.

No wonder it’s missing a piece. A chunk of the outsole is cut from the arch side, splitting its EVA midsole into two. Not only does the wacky engineering make the Sole Fury among the lightest performance sneakers ever produced — 230 grams for a size 8 – it also increases the flexibility of the ...