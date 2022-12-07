JUST IN
Apple expands self service repair to iPhone, MacBook users in Europe
Rising battery prices threaten to derail arrival of affordable EVs
Qualcomm introduces long-range platform for efficient outdoor 5G
Google rolls out new features for Pixel devices including privacy settings
Google subsidiary launches new anti-misinformation campaign in India
Now travel across 181 nations with 1 Airtel 'World Pass' data roaming pack
Samsung announces partnership with Naver to develop next-gen AI chips
Microsoft offers 10-year contract on new 'Call of Duty' games to Sony
Philips soundbars with Dolby Atmos, wireless subwoofer launched: Details
Vivo Y02 smartphone with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple expands self service repair to iPhone, MacBook users in Europe
Business Standard

Apple announces new karaoke experience 'Apple Music Sing': Report

According to Apple, background voices can be heard separately from the lead vocals, and a duet view will be available if a user wishes to sing along with a companion

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple Music | Apple iOS

ANI  Others 

music, earphone, phone, apple, apple music, songs
Apple Music (Photo: Shutterstock)

American tech giant Apple has announced Apple Music Sing, a karaoke experience that will be built right into the company's Apple Music app.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, with Apple Music Sing, users will be able to follow along with Apple Music's real-time lyrics and adjust the volume of the vocals so that you can better hear your singing voice.

Additionally, there are a few features that make it simpler to sing with others.

According to Apple, background voices can be heard separately from the lead vocals, and a duet view will be available if a user wishes to sing along with a companion.

Apple will have more than 50 "dedicated companion playlists" featuring karaoke-ready songs that you can pick from.

"Apple Music's lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular features on our service," Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in a press release, reported The Verge.

As per the outlet, he added, "We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favorite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing. It's really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it."

Later this month, Apple Music Sing will be available to users. It will function on "all compatible" iPhones and iPads, but the most recent Apple TV 4K, which was only released this year, is required if you want to use it on the Apple TV, as per The Verge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 08:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU