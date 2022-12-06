Qualcomm introduces long-range platform for efficient outdoor 5G

Chip-maker on Tuesday introduced a new RAN Platform that can boost the signal range by up to 240 per cent, significantly reducing the number of base-stations needed to address the outdoor infrastructure segment for services.

said that the 'Compact Macro RAN Platform' is designed to deliver up to 50 per cent base station equipment cost reduction, compared to traditional mmWave macro solutions, enabling customers to design compact macro products ready to accelerate mobility and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) deployments.

The new platform leverages the FSM 5G RAN Platform for Small Cells, while featuring macro-grade antenna module support with 256 antenna elements, delivering up to 60dBm (decibel-milliwatts) of peak EIRP (effective isotropic radiated power) and up to 1 GHz of spectrum.

This powerful combination of small cell expertise for streamlined design, together with macro cell antenna expertise for high-power, long-range mmWave coverage, facilitate a new class of compact macro cells for outdoor deployments at an attractive price point.

"Building on our 5G infrastructure and mmWave leadership, we are pleased to announce new long-range outdoor platform for compact macro cells that present our customers and operators with a cost-to-performance paradigm highly differentiated from traditional macro solutions," said Durga Malladi, SVP and general manager, cellular modems and infrastructure, Qualcomm.

"This innovative solution will streamline deployments and accelerate mmWave adoption by providing the range, performance, energy efficiency and form factor our partners need at an attractive price point. We're thrilled to extend our technology leadership and expertise to help the ecosystem fully realize the benefits of mmWave for outdoor 5G networks," Malladi added.

With a high-value mix of long-range performance and cost-effectiveness, the Qualcomm Compact Macro 5G RAN Platform addresses critical KPIs, providing high-capacity wireless broadband access to urban, suburban, and rural homes as well as enterprises.

The 'Compact Macro 5G RAN Platform' is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2023.

