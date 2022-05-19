Apple introduces online professional training courses for IT support

-
ALSO READ
End of an era: Apple discontinues iPod after a more than two decade run
Apple event highlights: iPhone SE 5G, iPad Air, M1 Ultra and more announced
Apple will no longer repair iPhones reported as stolen or missing
Textile min receives applications for PLI in man-made fibres, techtex
From Music to TV+, Arcade, and iCloud, the expanding universe of Apple apps
-
Apple has introduced updated professional training and certifications for IT support and management, as demand for skilled support and technical staff within the enterprise grows.
As companies expand their use of technology, employees are demanding to use iPhone, iPad, and Mac at work, resulting in an increased need for IT professionals skilled in supporting and managing Apple products, the company said in a statement.
The training has been completely redesigned and moved to an online, self-paced format and the users can demonstrate their competency with two new exams and earn certification from Apple.
"More people than ever are using Mac, iPad, and iPhone to do their best work, and the demand for Apple-certified IT professionals has never been greater," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Enterprise and Education Marketing.
"We believe deeply in inclusion in technology, so the new courses are self-paced and freely available, and we are working to ensure ability to pay isn't a barrier to earning Apple certification," Prescott added.
Two new Apple Professional Training courses -- Apple Device Support, and Apple Deployment and Management -- are available now on training.apple.com.
Each exam costs $149, and certification can be displayed on resumes, online profiles, and job boards, enabling users to stand out in job searches -- and employers to find qualified candidates, said Apple.
Apple device management and security company Jamf reported that its community of professionals who manage Apple products at work has grown by more than 150 percent since 2017 to more than 100k members.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU