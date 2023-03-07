JUST IN
Business Standard

Apple iPhone SE 4 may feature OLED panel from Chinese supplier: Report

Due to production problems, BOE missed the initial number of OLED panels intended for this year's iPhone 15 series, with Samsung and LG claiming the majority of orders, reports MacRumors

Topics
Apple iPhone | China | smartphones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

Tech giant Apple will use OLED panels from Chinese display supplier BOE in its upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE smartphone models, the media reported.

Due to production problems, BOE missed the initial number of OLED panels intended for this year's iPhone 15 series, with Samsung and LG claiming the majority of orders, reports MacRumors.

Now it is likely trying to make up for it by concentrating on making OLED panels for the budget-friendly iPhone SE 4.

Around 20 million OLED screens are anticipated to be used in the iPhone SE 4 next year.

Last month, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the tech giant has restarted development of the iPhone SE 4 smartphone, which will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display and an in-house 5G baseband chip.

Kuo had also mentioned that the mass production of the iPhone SE 4 will go "smoothly" in the first half of next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 14:28 IST

