JUST IN
Twitter breaks for millions as only one engineer left handling crucial APIs
Microsoft's latest AI assistant takes on Oracle, Salesforce in applications
Apple may bring 'Continuity' features to its upcoming AR headset
In a bid to boost sales, Tesla cuts EV prices in US for the second time
Twitter can no longer protect you from trolling, abuse and fake news
Amazon announces 5th Gear Store with offers on 5G smartphones: Details here
Tech giant Samsung speeds up development of its in-house CPU: Report
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models' front glass leak reveals ultra-thin bezels
Google, Meta file lawsuit against South Korean data watchdog's ruling
Google Pixel Watch bug impacting alarms of some users, says report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Twitter breaks for millions as only one engineer left handling crucial APIs
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Tech giant Microsoft introduces AI-powered 'Dynamics 365 Copilot'

With Dynamics 365 Copilot, organisations can provide their workers with AI tools built for sales, service, marketing, operations and supply chain roles, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Monday

Topics
Microsoft | artifical intelligence

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Microsoft
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Microsoft has announced the "next generation" of AI product updates across its business applications portfolio, including the launch of the new "Dynamics 365 Copilot", to provide interactive, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistance across all business functions.

With Dynamics 365 Copilot, organisations can provide their workers with AI tools built for sales, service, marketing, operations and supply chain roles, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Monday.

According to the tech giant's recent survey on business trends, about 9 out of 10 workers hope to use AI to reduce repetitive tasks in their jobs.

To automate "tedious" tasks and open up the workforce's full creative potential, Dynamics 365 Copilot makes use of recent developments in generative AI.

"Dynamics 365 Copilot puts Customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) to work for business users to accelerate their pace of innovation and improve business outcomes in every line of business," it added.

For instance, Copilot in "Dynamics 365 Sales and Viva Sales" helps sellers to reduce the time they spend on "clerical" tasks.

On the other hand, Copilot in "Dynamics 365 Customer Insights" and "Dynamics 365 Marketing" allows marketers to simplify their workflow in data exploration, audience segmentation and content creation.

"Dynamics 365 Copilot brings the latest AI breakthroughs to every line of business, improving customer experience, employee experience and operational efficiency," the tech giant said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 11:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU