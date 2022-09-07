Apple launch event 2022: From iPhone 14 to AirPods Pro 2, what to expect

Apple launch event 2022 will feature the unveiling of different devices along with iPhone 14 on Wednesday, September 7. The event will be held virtual and will be streamed from the Steve Jobs Theatre, Apple Park, California, USA at 10.30 pm (IST). You can see the event live online on Apple TV, the official Youtube channel and the Apple website.

Apple fans can expect to launch of the next-generation Apple watch and plenty of other Apple products at the mega event. The tech giant have always utilied this platform to introduce new iPhones for the past decade. So, it is expected that Apple 'Far Out' event today will see the inception of the new 14 series.

Apart from 14 series, Apple Watch, New AirPods Pro and iPad Pro with M2 processor, and mixed reality headset are some of the much-anticipated gadgets of this year's Apple launch event.



Also read | Apple September 7 event: What to expect besides iPhone 14 launch



Apple Launch Event 2022: Expected 14

Apple is all set to unveil the much-awaited iPhone 14 series in today's event. As per reports, Apple will not launch 'iPhone mini' this time. Instead, a bigger iPhone with a 6.7-inch display will be introduced, named "iPhone 14 Plus".

Earlier, it was rumoured to be named "iPhone 14 Max" but the idea was discarded to evade confusion with the ultra top-end model Pro Max, reports stated. Apple will launch the iPhone 14 series in four models: iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch display; iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch display; iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch display; and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display.

The expected price of the 14 in India is Rs 79,990 and iPhone 14 Max is Rs 90,000. Renowned Apple analyst, Ming Chi-Kuo has also mentioned that he expects . to raise the price of its Pro series. iPhone 14 Pro will Rs 87,838 and iPhone 14 Pro Max will touch Rs 95,830.



Also read | Made in India iPhones to be 5-7% of Apple's global supply this year

Apple Launch Event 2022: Expected Series 8

The Series 8 is anticipated to be a lookalike of the Series 7, with minimal changes. Apple Watch will feature 41-45mm size options, and the S8 chip for faster performance. Besides, the brand also intends to launch a higher-end "Apple Watch Pro."

Apple Launch Event 2022: Expected Pro 2

The new Pro will be the second generation of Pro. While there is no official confirmation, the MacRumors report suggests that Apple will unveil AirPods Pro 2 at the 'Far Out' event today. Apple is expected to introduce a compact design with silicone ear tips and a stem.

Apple Launch Event 2022: Expected new Macs and iPads

According to the Mark Gurman and 9to5Mac website, Apple might launch three new iPads separately at another event in October. However, there is no confirmation on the same.



These models come with an entry-level tablet with a 10.2-inch display and two new display configurations.

Apple may also reveal the new iPads with the new MacBook Pro, Mac Pro and Mac Mini devices at the next event in October. The new Mac lineup will come powered by the M2 chipset.



(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)

