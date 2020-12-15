Apple may embed antennas, Touch ID in future iPhone display

-
Apple is reportedly planning to bring iPhones with larger screens that could have Touch ID fingerprint reader and antennas embedded into the display.
The iPhone maker might be working on offering its users better signal reception while still providing a secure user authentication system as well. This would also lead to thinner bezels and notches, offering more screen estate to its customers, reports AppleInsider.
In the past, reports claimed that Apple is working on an in-display fingerprint reader for its Touch ID system. Various patents had surfaced over the course of last year, which touched on topics like acoustic imaging, infrared, and more.
Even the renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that Apple could bring the in-display fingerprint sensor on Touch ID on future iPhone models.
In addition, a patent previously revealed that the RF antenna will be covered under several layers of the display.
The antenna needs to be exposed to be able to receive signals, which is why Apple patented something called the "Display Integratable Hybrid Transparent Antenna".
