Apple may introduce 'Custom Accessibility' feature in iOS 16.2 update

It is still unclear if the users will be able to utilise this mode with the update's official release or with a future version of iOS

Apple Inc | Apple iOS

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple has started working on a new 'Custom Accessibility' mode for iOS 16.2 to provide a streamlined user experience.

The new mode will substitute a more streamlined interface for Springboard, which is the primary iOS interface, reports 9To5Mac.

The mode is still unavailable to users as it is currently in beta. It aims to make the iPhone and iPad interface more user-friendly for those users who might find it too complicated.

'Custom Accessibility' mode is a "customisable, streamlined way to use your iPhone and iPad", according to Apple's internal description.

Users will be able to navigate the system with certain restrictions in the 'Custom Accessibility' mode.

However, it is still unclear if the users will be able to utilise this mode with the update's official release or with a future version of iOS.

Earlier, the tech giant had added News integration for regional weather stories to the Weather app in the beta release of iOS 16.2.

With this feature, users get to see updates on the weather in their area, i.e. users would find a link to an article in the Apple News section that would show the updates on weather conditions in their areas.

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 10:33 IST

